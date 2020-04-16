XOX collaborates with DGB in deploying A.I vending machine

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — XOX Media Sdn Bhd had signed a memorandum of understanding with DGB Networks Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of DGB Asia Bhd, to collaborate in the deployment of up to 1,000 next generation artificial intelligence (AI) vending machines.

In a statement today, XOX said that the move was in line with the company’s strategy, which is to focus on different silos of its business to create more revenue streams while providing synergies to its core business that has expansion potential for its dealer base and retail footprint.

“The partnership with DGB will see XOX enhancing the ecosystem connectivity of these AI vending machines, digital content to be displayed and managed, and the increased reload touchpoints for XOX mobile, e-wallet users and new revenue potentials,” it said.

Currently, XOX has more than two million subscribers and 9,000 dealers.

Meanwhile, in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, DGB Asia said DGB Networks will be responsible for designing, manufacturing and the marketplace deployment of the next generation intelligent vending machines.

“This collaboration will be deployed in three stages; Stage 1 will be the immediate deployment of 1,000 vending machines nationwide to DGB and XOX existing merchants, with a focus in major cities where digital adoption rates are higher.

“Stage 2 will include upgrades to the AI marketing and a planned cooperative structure for franchising of the vending machines to individuals and businesses, while Stage 3 will include expansions across the region with XOX’s existing partners in Thailand and Indonesia,” it said. — Bernama