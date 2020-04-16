SME traders get to enjoy parcel delivery from RM5, says MCMC

CYBERJAYA, April 16 — Micro Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) traders can now enjoy rates as low as RM5 not including tax for parcel delivery not exceeding one kilogramme within the Peninsula, within Sabah and within Sarawak under the Post and Courier PRIHATIN Package.

In connecting consumers and SME traders via digital platform, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement today said the PRIHATIN stimulus package is offered for six months from April 15 to October 15 2020.

The four companies which agreed to implement the package are Pos Malaysia Bhd, GD Express Sdn Bhd, Skynet Worldwide (M) Sdn Bhd and J&T Express Sdn Bhd, while other companies are also expected to join soon, it said.

To be eligible for the RM5 charge, MCMC said the traders should register as a digital customer under the courier company’s online platform.

“Traders need not be present at the delivery centre as all transactions including payment and courier order confirmation form can be conducted at home,” it said.

MCMC said it hoped the stimulus package would encourage more local SME entrepreneurs especially village industries in rural areas to join online business to increase their source of income and boost the growth of the digital economy.

“Apart from enabling entrepreneurs to manage transaction and delivery of their goods more efficiently, the usage of post and courier company digital platform also encourages non-contact dealings to prevent the spread of infections such as Covid-19,” it said.

MCMC said the primary target of the package is to reduce the burden and improve efficiency of SME entrepreneurs while encouraging more traders in the social trade segment as they are using the social media as the main channel of marketing to customers. — Bernama