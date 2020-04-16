Rubber glove exports expected to hit RM20b in 2020

A worker collects rubber gloves at Top Glove’s factory in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, March 11, 2008. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — Malaysia, the world’s top rubber glove producer, expects to export 225 billion units worth some RM20 billion this year, up from 170 billion units valued at RM17.3 billion last year.

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Willie Mongin said the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) estimates global demand for rubber gloves at 330 billion units.

Willie said Malaysia is also the main rubber glove supplier to the medical sector.

“Our country’s rubber glove industry is very important as exports from Malaysia supply 65 per cent of global demand,” he said in a statement today.

Willie said the government through the International Trade and Industry Ministry and the Health Ministry has agreed to allow factories making medical and surgical devices especially rubber gloves to continue to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

He said rubber products manufacturers allowed to operate during the MCO period should adhere to the standard operating procedure.

On reports about two rubber glove factories identified as having caused environmental pollution, he said the problem should not recur and the rubber products manufacturing industry should comply with the regulations. — Bernama