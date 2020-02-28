Bursa Malaysia remains in the red as political instability drags on

As of 11.05am, FBM Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.28 per cent or 19.27 points lower at 1,486.3151, after opening at 20.69 points lower at 9 am sharp. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― All listed index on Bursa Malaysia continues to be in red territory as the country continues to be embroiled in an unprecedented political instability, dragging down all index at mid-morning due to heavy selling.

As of 11.05am, FBM Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.28 per cent or 19.27 points lower at 1,486.3151, after opening at 20.69 points lower at 9 am sharp.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 904 to 74 with 190 counters unchanged, 875 untraded and 65 suspended.

Turnover spiked to 1.92 billion shares worth RM1.12 billion compared with 346.67 million shares worth RM161.85 million two hours ago.

Selling was eminent in the energy, construction, technology, logistics counters and the ACE market as well as small and medium-sized caps stocks.

Energy and construction were the worst-hit counters as the fate of ongoing as well as the newly announced and revived infrastructure projects hang in the balance due to the ongoing political crisis.

An analyst said this is because if a snap election happened, there is a high probability the announced projects will be reviewed and the timeline for its completion would be delayed.

As for key stocks listed on the FBM KLCI, she said the outflow taking place now refers to the withdrawal of foreign as well as retail investors.

“However, we need to understand that whenever the market rebounds, these stocks will be on active buying as it has the government's backing interest,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Conference of Rulers is holding a meeting this morning with the country’s current political impasse expected to dominate their discussions.

On the key index performance, all 30 recorded a decline with Maybank shedding eight sen to RM8.44, Tenaga Nasional declining 12 sen to RM12.28, MISC as it slipped 15 sen to RM7.61, Petronas Chemicals slid 17 sen to RM5.63, PPB as it shed 22 sen to RM18.08 and Maxis lost 10 sen to RM5.41.

On the index board, all were painted in the red with FBM Emas Index declined 174.90 points to 10,509.74, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 160.05 points to 10,329.16 and the FBM ACE shed 227.08 points to 5,358.04.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 204.49 points to 11,150.29 and the FBM 70 declined 308.05 points to 12,920.86.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased by 3.56 points at 135.07, while the Financial Services Index slid 149.25 points to 14,344.43 while the Plantation Index slipped 109.78 points to 6,846.68. ― Bernama