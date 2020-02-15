Proton opens new 3S outlet in Puchong

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Lesydear Automobile Sdn Bhd (Lesydear Auto) officially opened its new Proton 3S outlet in Bandar Bukit Puchong for a cost of RM2.5 million.
In a statement today, Proton said the new outlet consists of six bays and four hoists capable of accommodating up to five display cars in the showroom.
To-date, Proton has a total of 120 of 3S and 4S centres nationwide.
Proton's deputy chief executive officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed said, aside from good product offerings, the strength of a company lies in its network.
“It is this reason that Proton has placed a lot of focus on network development and upgrading of its outlets.
“We sold 100,821 cars in 2019, and ranked second in the sales table nationwide, a position we have maintained since April 2019,” he said. — Bernama