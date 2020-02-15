Proton opens new 3S outlet in Puchong

(From left) president of FMCCAM Datuk Tony Khor, director of Lesydear Automobile Sdn Bhd Billy Koh Beng Teck, Selangor state exco for local government, public transportation and new village development Ng Sze Han, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Member of the Selangor State Assembly for Seri Serdang Puan Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud, Proton’s director of sales Edmund Lim Meng Thong and MPSJ councillor Thomas Low Yew Sin. — Picture courtesy of Proton

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Lesydear Automobile Sdn Bhd (Lesydear Auto) officially opened its new Proton 3S outlet in Bandar Bukit Puchong for a cost of RM2.5 million.

In a statement today, Proton said the new outlet consists of six bays and four hoists capable of accommodating up to five display cars in the showroom.

To-date, Proton has a total of 120 of 3S and 4S centres nationwide.

Proton's deputy chief executive officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed said, aside from good product offerings, the strength of a company lies in its network.

“It is this reason that Proton has placed a lot of focus on network development and upgrading of its outlets.

“We sold 100,821 cars in 2019, and ranked second in the sales table nationwide, a position we have maintained since April 2019,” he said. ­— Bernama