Bursa Malaysia extends losses at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Bursa Malaysia drifted lower at mid-afternoon today led by losses in selected heavyweights.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.82 points to 1,561.62 from Friday’s close of 1,568.44.

The barometre index opened 2.26 points lower at 1,566.18.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 424 to 374, while 354 counters were unchanged, 824 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.73 billion shares worth RM890.18 million.

Among heavyweights, TNB and Petronas Dagangan fell 22 sen each to RM13.20 and RM22.10 respectively, Maybank shed 3.0 sen to RM8.53 and MAHB declined 11 sen to RM8.04.

Of actives, Tiger Synergy and PUC gained 1.5 sen each to 10.5 sen and five sen respectively, TDM added 3.5 sen to 31 sen and Rimbunan Sawit perked up five sen to 35 sen.

Mudajaya slipped half-a-sen to 41.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 27.69 points to 11,105.884, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 33.7 points to 10,906 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 25.8 points to 11,698.17.

The FBM Ace advanced 72.77 points to 4,957.1 and the FBM 70 improved 14.54 points to 13,863.62.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index soared 120.9 points to 7,482.21 while the Financial Services Index lost 30.76 points to 15,191.45 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.43 of-a-point to 149.59. — Bernama