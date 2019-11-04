Affin Bank appoints Md Agil Mohd Natt as new chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Affin Bank Bhd has appointed experienced banker Datuk Md Agil Mohd Natt as chairman effective November 8.

The bank said he possesses in-depth banking knowledge, strong leadership capability and vast experience in corporate banking, investment banking as well as Islamic finance.

“He currently serves as chairman of Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Bhd, Manulife Insurance Bhd and Manulife Asset Management Services Bhd,” the bank noted in a statement today.

Md Agil also sits on the Board of Cagamas Bhd and Sogo (KL) Department Store Sdn Bhd.

He is also a member of the investment panel of the Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF).

He started his career in corporate finance with Bumiputra Merchant Bankers Bhd in 1977 prior to serving as senior general manager with Island & Peninsular Bhd.

Md Agil was also the regional chief representative of Kleinwort Benson Ltd before joining the Maybank Group in 1995.

He had served as senior general manager of corporate banking, managing director and chief executive officer of Aseambankers Bhd which is now known as Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, and deputy president and executive director of Maybank.

He left the Maybank Group to assume the position of president and chief executive officer of the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance, The Global University of Islamic Finance established by Bank Negara Malaysia. — Bernama