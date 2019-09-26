Teresa Kok to attend Mumbai conference, lead Malaysian delegation to East Africa

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim will share her views on trade as well as the challenges faced by Malaysia in exporting palm oil. ― Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim will share her views on trade as well as the challenges faced by Malaysia in exporting palm oil, particularly to India, at a vegetable oil and feeds conference in Mumbai this week.

She will thereafter lead a delegation to Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia as part of a palm oil economic and promotion mission, her ministry said in a statement today.

Kok’s visit to Mumbai is her second in just three months, this time for the Globoil 2019 Conference from September 25 to 27 where she will deliver a keynote address. The event is attended by representatives from the Indian oils and fats industry as well as other major producers.

The short span between visits to India reflects the importance Malaysia places on the collaboration and trade with the country on palm oil, the ministry said.

In Mumbai, the minister will also witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and two organisations — the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and Solidaridad Network Asia Limited (SNAL).

From September 28 to October 4, she will lead a delegation to Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia accompanied by officials from the Primary Industries Ministry, MPOB and the Malaysian Palm Oil Council.

For this mission, Kok is expected to convene a bilateral meeting with her counterparts and relevant stakeholders, including trading partners, in the three East African countries.

The ministry said the mission is part of the ongoing effort undertaken by Malaysia to strengthen bilateral trade relations and commitments with these African countries.

It also aims to disseminate clear and accurate information to important stakeholders in Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia on the discriminatory trade barriers and issues affecting palm oil trade as well as strengthening business networking and exploring new market opportunities.

Currently, Kenya is one of the biggest importers of Malaysian palm oil and palm-based products in Africa.

Last year, Kenya imported 243,887 metric tonnes of palm oil and palm-based products from Malaysia, amounting to RM614.1 million.

Meanwhile, Tanzania imported 204,802 metric tonnes of palm oil and palm-based products from Malaysia worth RM556.2 million.

Oleochemicals products from Malaysia are expected to capture a bigger market in Tanzania in the near future, the ministry said.

As for Ethiopia, the ministry said it imported 149,435 metric tonnes of palm oil and palm-based products valued at RM457.17 million. — Bernama