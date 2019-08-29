Singapore keen to work with Sarawak on furniture industry

KUCHING, Aug 29 — Singapore has expressed an interest to collaborate with Sarawak to develop the furniture-manufacturing industry.

Singapore Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat said Sarawak timber is of good quality and suitable for making furniture.

He said Singapore will give exposure to furniture companies in that country on the potential in Sarawak to forge partnerships.

“Singapore is a leading manufacturer of branded furniture and exports the product to China and Vietnam,” he said after making a courtesy call on Sarawak Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at Wisma Sumber Alam, here, today. — Bernama