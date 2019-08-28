Shopee, AEON BiG collaborate to widen online retailing

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Collaboration between popular e-commerce platform, Shopee and AEON BiG chain of hypermarkets is targeting a wider reach in online retailing across Malaysia.

Shopee Category and Business Development manager, Tan Ming Kit said the company provided an easy online retail platform for existing and new customers.

“I am confident it will create a better experience in shopping for retail items and a higher level of satisfaction for their (AEON BiG) customers.

“The Shopee24 Express Delivery (Shopee24) delivery service ensures delivery of items to consumers the following day, hence changing the way Malaysians shop online. However, this express delivery is only applicable for customers in the Klang Valley before the service could be extended to other areas.”

Tan said this to reporters after the launching of the ‘AEON BIG on Shopee’ collaboration by deputy secretary-general of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd.

AEON BiG general manager, Jason Wong said as the biggest retail company in this country, it did not want to be left behind in getting close to customers and making shopping easier for them, at the fingertips.

“This is especially convenient for people in areas without an AEON BiG hypermarket or are far from us, including in the peninsula’s East Coast, Sabah and Sarawak. Our official store on Shopee features a wide assortment of groceries and general merchandise including kitchen and home appliances, and personal-care products.

“The advancement of technology and digitalisation have seen consumers leading a different lifestyle where most are tech-savvy. They prefer to shop online for a convenient and seamless experience. This new service is also in line with the government’s continuous effort to spur the digital economy,” he said.

The expanding wholesale/retail trade recorded sales amounting to RM112.3 billion as of June 2019 and provided employment opportunities to around 1.8 million people in this country. — Bernama