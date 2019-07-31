Report: Bryan Foong is Malaysia Airlines’ new chief strategy officer

Malaysia Airlines, which has 14,000 employees, cost Khazanah RM6.3 billion in pre-tax losses last year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — National carrier Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) has picked Bryan Foong, who was its former head of strategy between 2007 and 2011, as its new group chief strategy officer.

Foong will begin his new role tomorrow, The Star reported today, citing an internal circular from MAB CEO Captain Izham Ismail to staff.

“He will also lead the planning of network and fleet in deciding the future size and shape of MAB, reflecting the needs of customers, market and competitive environment,” Izham was quoted saying in the circular.

Citing Izham, The Star further reported Foong to have held a similar role previously in a Khazanah Nasional Bhd subsidiary where he was tasked to develop, own and operate leisure and tourism destinations and assets in Malaysia.

Foong was described as a senior corporate leader with more than 15 years of experience in strategy and corporate planning.

He reportedly holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from the Cranfield University School of Management in the UK as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Queen’s University in Belfast.

According to the news report, the airline’s group chief revenue officer Ignatius Ong is leaving MAB early next month after holding the position for a year. Prior to that, Ong was CEO of sister airline Firefly from 2011.

Izham will take on Ong’s role in the revenue division until a replacement is decided.

The changes at MAB come after US-based financial services giant Morgan Stanley was reportedly engaged by Khazanah to help turn around the bleeding flag carrier.

Malaysia Airlines was heavily in the red after losing two planes in 2014 — Flight MH370 which vanished over the Indian Ocean in March that year and has yet to be found; and Flight MH17, which was shot down in July by surface-to-air missiles over restive Ukraine.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had previously said the government was looking into various proposals to either sell or have the airlines run by outside sources but no decisions were made as they felt none of those proposals were feasible.



The airlines, which has 14,000 employees, cost Khazanah RM6.3 billion in pre-tax losses last year.