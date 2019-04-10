Malaysia's March palm oil stocks down 4.64pc

Crude palm oil (CPO) stocks in Malaysia fell 12.31 per cent to 1.69 million tonnes March 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Malaysia's total palm oil stocks in March 2019 fell 4.64 per cent to 2.92 million tonnes from 3.06 million in February 2019.

Crude palm oil (CPO) stocks decreased 12.31 per cent to 1.69 million tonnes during the month under review from 1.93 million tonnes in the preceding month.

Stocks of processed palm oil went up by 8.41 per cent to 1.23 million tonnes from 1.13 million tonnes previously, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said in its “Performance of the Malaysian Palm Oil Industry for the Month of March 2019” released here today.

It said CPO production rose 8.25 per cent to 1.67 million tonnes in March from 1.54 million tonnes in the previous month.

Palm kernel output was also higher by 9.29 per cent at 432,470 tonnes in March versus February's production of 395,704 tonnes.

The MPOB said palm oil exports rose 22.37 per cent to 1.62 million tonnes during the month under review from 1.32 million tonnes in February, while exports of oleochemical gained 3.84 per cent to 284,738 tonnes from 274,220 tonnes.

Biodiesel exports in the month under review increased 126.44 per cent to 83,753 tonnes compared with February’s 36,986 tonnes, while exports of palm kernel cake rose 39.21 per cent to 269,793 tonnes from 193,798 tonnes.

In March, palm kernel oil exports reduced by 18.18 per cent to 74,701 tonnes from 91,303 tonnes in the preceding month. — Bernama