KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Constitutional Amendments regarding the separation of the roles of the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor aims to finalise the relevant Bill in the near future before it is tabled by the final meeting on May 18.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the target was set following further scrutiny of the recommendations that had been agreed upon previously.

“The committee also aims to finalise this Bill in the near future before a report containing the proposed amendments is submitted by the final meeting scheduled for May 18, 2026,” she said in a statement today.

She said the fifth Committee Meeting, which she chaired today, focused on the drafting of the Bill.

According to her, during the meeting, the committee heard a presentation from the Attorney General’s Chambers regarding the proposed new draft Bill, which was formulated based on those recommendations.

Azalina said that the Madani government remains committed to ensuring that the process of separating the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor is carried out meticulously, based on principles, and in accordance with the Constitution.

She added that this step is in line with efforts to strengthen the doctrine of the separation of powers and increase public trust in the country’s justice system.

The meeting was also attended by the Members of Parliament for Parit Sulong, Selayang, Bangi, Lubok Antu, Bukit Gelugor, Tawau, and Muar.

The Members of Parliament for Alor Gajah, Larut, Beluran, and Kota Bharu were unable to attend due to unavoidable circumstances. — Bernama