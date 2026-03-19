KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Activist Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak, who is currently sought by police and believed to be in Saudi Arabia, has offered to surrender on the condition that authorities demolish four specific, allegedly illegal, Hindu temples in Malaysia.

The conditional offer was made public today through a post on one of his social media accounts today.

The post listed the four locations targeted for demolition as a temple on Jalan Pandanmas, another within the Bukit Mertajam Hospital compound, the site of the former Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, and a temple near the Jakel building in the city.

“Why these four locations? That, everyone can figure out for themselves,” the post added.

Tamim’s offer comes just days after the Langkawi Magistrate’s Court was forced to adjourn his case until May 15, as he had been located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He is set to be charged under Section 295 of the Penal Code for allegedly damaging a “soolam”, a trident sacred to Hindus, at the former site of the Sri Maha Muniswarar Temple in Langkawi.

Earlier this week, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed that Tamim was one of four individuals being charged in connection with recent religious provocation cases.

The other three are Zamri Vinoth, Arun Dorasamy, and P. Mahendra Boopathy who were charged on Tuesday.