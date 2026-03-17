KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Johor PKR Youth has demanded an explanation from Deputy Minister M. Kulasegaran after he was spotted accompanying activist Arun Dorasamy to court today, warning that the move risks “damaging the image” of the Madani government.

Johor PKR Youth chief Faezuddin Puad expressed concern that the presence of deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms)at the Jawi Magistrate’s Court could create a public perception that the administration is siding with the activist in his legal battle.

“The deputy minister must provide an explanation regarding the capacity of his presence at the court,” Faezuddin said in a post online.

“We don’t want this matter to give the wrong impression to the public, as if the government is siding with Arun or trying to show political support towards him.”

Faezuddin added that such actions could prove costly for the reputation of the Prime Minister and the government in the eyes of the Malaysian people.

The political fallout follows the court appearance of Arun, whose real name is Arumugam Dorasamy, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of making statements with the intent to cause public alarm.

The charge is linked to an Instagram video posted on March 12, 2025, while Arun was at a shopping centre in Batu Kawan.

In the footage, he allegedly called on the Hindu religious association Pertubuhan Hindu Agamam Ani Malaysia to organise a street protest.

The call for protest was reportedly a response to a viral controversy involving independent preacher Zamri Vinoth and three local radio presenters accused of mocking a religious festival.

Zamri, whose real name is real name Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu, was charged with a similar offence this morning.

In a press conference later, Zamri’s lawyer used Kulasegaran’s reported presence at Arun’s proceedings to claim perceived bias from the authorities.