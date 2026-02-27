KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 —The Cheras Police headquarters (IPD) has denied claims that an officer accepted a bribe from a driver, as circulated on social media yesterday.

Its chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said that checks revealed that the incident shown in the viral video took place at 11.20am at the entrance and exit junction of Jalan Persiaran Jalil Utama, Bukit Jalil, here.

“At the time, four police officers were conducting crime prevention patrols, issuing summonses to vehicles causing traffic obstructions, advising owners to move their vehicles and register for the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) app, as well as recording their details.

“Police issued two summonses to the driver and another vehicle owner for obstructing traffic,” he said.

Mohd Rosdi advised the public against speculation, noting that it could lead to misconceptions about the work of police officers on duty.

“PDRM remains committed to upholding integrity and maintaining public trust in the police force for the safety and well-being of the nation.

“Anyone with verified information regarding this matter is urged to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999, the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, or the nearest police station,” he added. — Bernama