BEAUFORT, Feb 28 —For residents long accustomed to annual floods, the disaster has come to feel like a grim routine, with Beaufort estimated to have endured more than a dozen inundations last year alone.

More worrying still, the flooding that began on Wednesday (February 24) is the fourth to hit the district this year, with two occurring this month alone.

Nasari Kurus @ Ghani, 39, said his family had expected another flood to follow soon after the last.

“In my view, this is one of the worst floods we’ve seen, but it’s not new. We also experienced flooding during Ramadan last year. The difference is that this year it came earlier, and the water levels are higher than before.

“Last year, there were over 12 floods. This year alone, we’ve already had four, with two in January and two this month,” he said, Friday.

He said residents have to stay ready, moving belongings to higher ground and postponing clean-up, as more floods are expected.

Nasari said Beaufort residents hope improved drainage and irrigation can reduce flood frequency.

As of noon Friday, 1,462 people from 513 families are staying at temporary relief centres in Beaufort.

Another resident, Hamidah Ontong, 39, said this flood is among the worst her family has faced this year, with fast-moving waters rising to thigh height in a matter of minutes.

“Usually, the water doesn’t even reach our stairs, but this year it got up to our thighs. We had floods last year, too, but nothing this severe,” she said, adding that she is tired of the recurring floods.

Hamidah, who runs a small kuih business, said the floods also affect her trade when the main road becomes impassable. — Daily Express