KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — McDonald’s Malaysia has unveiled a RM1 billion plan to expand its operations over the next five years.

The commitment is part of the company’s efforts to enhance restaurant accessibility, generate economic opportunities, create jobs, and boost youth employability nationwide, said managing director and local operating partner Datuk Azmir Jaafar.

As part of the expansion plans, McDonald’s plans to open 100 new restaurants, a move expected to create more than 10,000 job opportunities across the country.

McDonald’s Malaysia also supports a predominantly local supply chain, with 75 per cent of its products sourced and produced within the country, contributing significantly to the growth of local suppliers and the domestic food industry.

“This strategic move aligns with the company’s long-term vision of developing a robust, future-ready Malaysian workforce,” Azmir said.

Despite a challenging business environment over the past two years, Azmir said McDonald’s Malaysia recorded 26 per cent year-on-year growth in 2025, reinforcing Malaysians’ strong trust and loyalty toward the brand.

“This success can be attributed to the company’s unwavering focus on customer demand, value offerings, innovative menu adaptations, and commitment to operational excellence throughout the restaurant operations,” Azmir added.

The announcement coincided with the reopening of the McDonald’s Titiwangsa Drive-Thru along Jalan Pahang after a three-month closure for renovations.

McDonald’s Malaysia has announced a RM1 billion investment plan to expand its operations over the next five years. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

McDonald’s currently operates more than 370 outlets nationwide.

“Despite the challenges, we managed to open seven new restaurants in 2025 and 11 stores in 2024,” he said.

Azmir said there is growing demand in Sabah and Sarawak that existing stores are unable to meet, indicating that a number of new restaurant openings will be located in the two states.

“Our growth has been built through discipline, dedication, and a clear focus on investing in the areas that matter most, which are our restaurants, our people, and our communities,” Azmir added.

Azmir also emphasised that community support remains central to the brand’s identity. “We are a Malaysian company, and it is important to us that our success creates a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” he said.

With more than 16,000 Malaysians currently employed, he said the company will continue its 100 per cent local hiring policy.

“We understand that for many young Malaysians, McDonald’s is their first working experience,” Azmir said.

“We take this responsibility seriously, as a first job can be transformational when supported with training, coaching, and opportunities to grow,” he added.

Integral to the RM1 billion investment is the continued expansion of the McDonald’s Vocational Academy.

Developed in collaboration with the Human Resources Ministry through the National Dual Training System, the Academy has been instrumental in uplifting underprivileged groups, including B40 youths, persons with disabilities, and members of the Orang Asli community.

With the planned investments announced for restaurant expansion, technology, workforce development and community welfare, McDonald’s Malaysia also reiterated its commitment to long-term growth and nationwide contribution in the recent announcement.