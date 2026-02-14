KUANTAN, Feb 14 — Police have arrested a Form Five male student for allegedly bullying a Form One student with cigarette burns at a school hostel in Bentong on February 11.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 17-year-old suspect was arrested by a team from the Bentong District Police Headquarters yesterday, following a report lodged by the victim's family.

“Initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred around midnight in the school hostel toilet. The victim was allegedly ordered to smoke a cigarette but refused, leading the suspect to abuse him with cigarettes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the victim informed the hostel warden about the incident before being taken to Bentong Hospital for treatment.

“The victim sustained injuries to his chest and soft tissue. There were also cigarette burn marks found on his body,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or whipping, upon conviction. — Bernama