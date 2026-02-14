KOTA KINABALU, Feb 14 — Sabah is further expanding its Totally Protected Areas (TPA) through the gazettement of approximately 216,000 hectares of new areas involving commercial forest reserves and State Land, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said this will increase Sabah’s TPA to 2.227 million hectares, or about 30.06 per cent of the State’s total land area.

“This milestone not only allows the 30 per cent TPA target to be met but also boosts Sabah’s image as the State with the largest TPA in Malaysia,” he said at the Sabah Forestry Department’s Excellent Service Awards ceremony at the SICC, here, today.

His speech was delivered by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Hajiji said the importance of forests as protectors of biodiversity, climate stabilisers and livelihood sources cannot be denied.

He also commended the Forestry Department’s continued efforts to meet the TPA target.

He added that the Cabinet had agreed to the Forestry Department’s proposal to gazette several more important protected areas under Section 5A of the Forest Enactment 1968 last year.

“This is an indication that the strategy outlined through the Sabah Forest Policy 2018 is capable of guiding the Department towards achieving the highest standards in the State’s conservation efforts.

“This places Sabah on the global conservation map, not only in terms of the size of its protected areas, but also the narrative of continuous efforts and the State Government’s commitment to achieving the policy targets that have been set,” he said.

The Chief Minister also urged all Forestry Department personnel to continue ensuring that revenue collection from the forestry sector is carried out with transparency and commitment.

“The Sabah Forestry Department collected RM161 million last year and of this amount, RM92 million or 57 per cent was from timber royalties.” — Daily Express