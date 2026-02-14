KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The public is advised to use electricity prudently amidst the ongoing hot weather and ahead of the festive season, when energy consumption is expected to rise.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) said electricity usage typically increases during hot weather, particularly due to longer operating hours for electrical appliances such as air conditioners and fans.

Electricity consumption also tends to rise during festive periods due to the prolonged use of decorative lighting, food preparation and hosting open houses.

“The combined factors of the hot weather and festive season may lead to increased electricity bills, and potentially safety risks if precautions are not followed,” TNB said.

Electrical safety tips:

Switch off the main power supply when leaving home and unplug unused electrical appliances.

Ensure electrical appliances are not exposed to direct sunlight, excessive heat or flammable materials such as curtains and paper.

Check sockets, plugs and wiring to ensure none are damaged or loose.

Ensure Residual Current Devices (RCD/ELCB/RCCB) are functioning properly and tested regularly.

Engage only Energy Commission (ST)-registered electrical contractors for wiring or repair works.

Use electrical appliances and decorative lights certified by ST-SIRIM and with high energy efficiency ratings.

Avoid overloading sockets or using extension cords for high-powered appliances.

Do not charge mobile phones while using them or leave electrical appliances operating unattended; keep fireworks and festive materials away from electrical poles and cables.

Prudent electricity usage:

Set air-conditioner temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius; clean filters regularly and ensure proper ventilation.

Arrange refrigerator contents properly to allow good airflow and avoid opening the door too frequently.

Use timers for decorative lights and maximise natural daylight during daytime.

Plan appliance usage to avoid operating high-powered appliances simultaneously.

Limit the use of water heaters while bathing.

Switch off appliances when not in use and choose energy-efficient appliances.

Iron clothes in bulk to reduce electricity consumption.

Switch off rice cookers after cooking and transfer food to insulated containers; dry clothes under sunlight instead of using a dryer.

Any electricity disruptions or abnormalities can be reported via TNB CareLine at 15454, Chatbot SARA on the myTNB portal (www.mytnb.com.my) or through TNB CareLine’s social media accounts on Facebook and X @Tenaga_Nasional.

“TNB wishes everyone celebrating a Happy Chinese New Year. May this festive season bring happiness, well-being and safety to you and your loved ones,” it said. — Bernama