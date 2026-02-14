KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — A group of foreign nationals posing as doctors and offering unlicensed medical services from behind premises selling daily essentials was busted after the Immigration Department raided nine locations around Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin in Pudu yesterday afternoon.

The 4pm raids were conducted by the Immigration Department’s Special Tactical Team, in coordination with the Kuala Lumpur Health Department’s Pharmacy Enforcement branch, following two weeks of surveillance.

Immigration deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Lokman Effendi Ramli said 18 foreign nationals aged 24 to 51 were detained, including six posing as doctors serving the migrant community.

Various unregistered medicines seized during a special Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) operation around Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin, Pudu, Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2026. — Bernama pic

He said checks found the premises were operating under the guise of legitimate businesses.

“The premises raided were operating as sundry shops, textile stores, eateries, travel agency counters and barber shops at the front, while the back had been converted into makeshift consultation rooms and storage spaces for illegal medicines,” he told reporters after the operation.

Lokman Effendi said most clients were Bangladeshi nationals drawn by lower fees and easier communication, adding that inspections found the premises were supplying medicines that required specialist prescriptions.

“Seized medicines included treatments for diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, along with antibiotics and painkillers, all unapproved by the Health Ministry,” he said.

Lokman Effendi said initial investigations indicate the medicines were smuggled in by Bangladeshi visitors and sold for RM50 to RM100.

“All 18 men, 17 from Bangladesh and one from Myanmar, were arrested under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 as well as Immigration Act 1959/63 for invalid travel documents, pass misuse, and overstaying,” he added. — Bernama