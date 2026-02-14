TAWAU, Feb 14 — A suspect and a policeman were injured when a shot was fired during a scuffle in a crime prevention patrol at the Ba Zhong Commercial Centre here yesterday.

Tawau acting police chief Supt Champin Piuh said the incident occurred at about 10.45am when two policemen on a patrol along Jalan Persisiran Pantai stopped a white Perodua Viva for inspection.

“However, the driver abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, but was chased by the policemen and successfully apprehended.

“During the inspection and arrest process, the suspect, who is in his 30s, refused to cooperate and turned aggressive, leading to a scuffle,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Champin said during the scuffle, a pistol held by one of the officers discharged a single round, injuring the suspect on his left hand, while another officer assisting in the arrest sustained an injury to his right thigh.

“Both of them were taken to Tawau Hospital by ambulance for further treatment,” he said.

He said an inspection of the vehicle left behind by the suspect uncovered a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and further investigations are ongoing to establish the full details of the incident and determine appropriate legal action. — Bernama