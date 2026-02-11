KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A traffic summons issued for failing to wear a rear seat belt has sparked online debate after the notice was shared on a Facebook page.

The notice, issued under the Road Transport Act 1987, cited the offence of not wearing a seat belt while seated at the back of a vehicle and was reportedly issued on Feb 7 at Jalan Persiaran Pusat Bandar Nilai.

The image quickly drew reactions from netizens, many of whom pointed out that rear seat belt usage has long been mandatory.

Rear passengers are already required to wear seat belts, and the Road Transport Department (RTD) has begun enforcing it, one commenter wrote.

Another noted that the requirement was not new, saying the rule had been in place for a long time and had been announced and reminded several times through the media.

A close view of the February 7, 2026 traffic summons issued to a rear passenger in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan for failing to wear a rear seat belt. — Picture from Facebook via Daily Express

Some observed that enforcement may depend on the officer encountered, with one user commenting that the rule has always existed, and it just depends on whether the officer you meet is lenient, while another joked that there seems to be no more warnings nowadays and that even scratching your ear while driving could get you fined.

Another netizen questioned criticisms that the authorities were merely seeking revenue, saying rear seat belts were not installed just for decoration and that the regulation had been established long ago. — Daily Express