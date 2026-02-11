KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The government has tabled a Bill to provide a clear legal framework for joint customs, immigration and security operations under the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the proposed law is necessary to give effect to Malaysia’s obligations under bilateral agreements signed with Singapore for the cross-border rail project.

If passed, the Bill will allow co-located Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) and security functions at Bukit Chagar Station in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North Station in Singapore.

Under the proposed law, Malaysian enforcement officers will be deployed to Woodlands North Station, while Republic of Singapore enforcement officers will operate at Bukit Chagar Station to carry out their official duties.

“The Bill also allows for deployment in exceptional circumstances, including system disruptions, serious public health events, suspension of train services or other situations agreed upon by both governments.

“Officers may also be deployed before the RTS service begins to carry out preparatory work,” he said.

He stressed that any powers, protections and privileges granted to Singapore officers in Malaysia will only take effect if Singapore provides equivalent and reciprocal provisions to Malaysian officers under its own laws.

“The proposed Act sets out the powers of enforcement officers within designated areas of both stations and clarifies which country’s written laws apply when officers perform their duties.

“It also establishes procedures for managing cross-border incidents, including crimes or emergencies occurring on RTS trains, tracks or crossings. Both governments will be required to notify each other promptly of such incidents and provide timely updates.

“Where necessary, either country may request assistance from the other in managing a cross-border incident. The Bill outlines circumstances under which incident management officers may enter the other country’s territory, including emergencies and public security situations,” he added.

The proposed legislation further defines criminal jurisdiction for offences committed on RTS trains in transit, on the crossing and tracks, and within designated station areas.

“Malaysian courts will have the power to try offences under Malaysian law covered by the Act, including cases deemed to have been committed outside Malaysia but falling within its scope.

“To ensure operational clarity, the Bill provides legal protection for enforcement and incident management officers from both countries for acts done in the course of their official duties.

“Singapore officers operating in Malaysia will be deemed public servants under Malaysian law, meaning offences committed against them will be treated as offences against public servants,” he said.

The proposed law also safeguards official documents, equipment and data used by enforcement officers, and requires both governments to facilitate permits and approvals for goods used in official duties.

An intermediary entity appointed by the Malaysian government will coordinate and facilitate the deployment of officers at both stations.

“The Act will remain in force for as long as the bilateral RTS agreements between Malaysia and Singapore are in effect.

“The Minister will also be empowered to make regulations to ensure smooth implementation of the law,” Shamsul Anuar said.

The RTS Link Bill 2026 was tabled for its Second Reading today and will be debated tomorrow.