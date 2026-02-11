ALOR SETAR, Feb 11 — Kedah PKR will hold its convention at Hotel Raia here this Friday.

Statet PKR communications director Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said the event would serve as a strategic planning platform to set the party’s priorities, chart the state’s political direction and streamline its machinery in a more focused and systematic manner.

“It will gather leaders and members from across the state as part of efforts to renew PKR’s commitment to the reform agenda, social justice and governance that is fair, transparent and based on integrity.

“The convention will also be attended by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will deliver a keynote address to guide and strengthen the resolve of party leaders and members in Kedah,” he said in a statement today.

Tunku Nashrul said the president’s presence reflected the top leadership’s commitment to further strengthening PKR in Kedah, while underscoring the importance of principled politics, integrity-driven leadership and continued advocacy for the people’s welfare.

He added that the convention was expected to boost the party’s organisational readiness and reinforce members’ confidence in facing current and future political challenges.

“It is particularly aimed at consolidating public support and advancing good and credible governance,” he said. — Bernama