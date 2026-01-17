PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — Despite the view that subsidies are inefficient and prices of basic necessities should be determined by market forces, the Madani Government has chosen a more realistic approach by providing targeted subsidies to help households cope with cost-of-living pressures.

According to Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, the subsidy rationalisation, such as for electricity and fuel, takes into account the real needs of the people rather than merely following the goals prescribed by economists or the World Bank that suggest subsidies should be given only to the poor.

He said the government is of the view that subsidies are not necessarily bad; instead, they serve as an important instrument to assist households if they are managed and targeted more effectively.

“The issue arises when blanket subsidies are implemented, as they lead to significant leakages — for example, when fuel is smuggled across borders,” he said in a recent interview with Bernama.

Citing the implementation of BUDI Madani and BUDI Madani RON95 (BUDI95), Johan pointed out that these initiatives not only tackle subsidy leakages but also generate savings which are then ploughed back into assisting the majority of Malaysians through the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) programmes.

During the tabling of Budget 2026 last October, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government’s bold move to implement targeted and restructured subsidies had borne significant results, with total savings reaching RM15.5 billion.

Meanwhile, touching on the inflationary implications of the SARA and STR disbursements, Johan stressed that these measures do not create inflationary pressure.

On the contrary, he said, the targeted approach has enabled the government to keep inflation below two per cent, demonstrating that subsidy programmes such as SARA do not contribute to widespread price increases.

“This goes to show that targeted subsidies not only help those in need, but also promote price stability in the market,” he added.

Johan further explained that unlike the approach taken by some other countries whereby prices are raised to market levels and cash assistance is then provided, the Malaysian government adopts a targeted approach to support vulnerable groups. — Bernama