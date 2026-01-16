KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Police are conducting a comprehensive investigation, including examining the possibility of negligence, following the air conditioning gas explosion at the HELP University campus in Bukit Damansara last Monday.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief, Datuk Fadil Marsus, stated that although there is no preliminary evidence of negligence so far, this aspect remains a primary focus of the ongoing investigation.

“Typically, in cases involving disasters or incidents of this nature, the investigation involves all relevant parties and examines every aspect, including the possibility of negligence.

“If negligence is found to have caused injury or an accident, there are offences that can be investigated,” he told reporters during a press conference following the Rank Pinning and Handover Ceremony for the Cheras District Police at the Cheras District Police Headquarters today.

Fadil added that if elements of negligence are identified, the police will not hesitate to take appropriate action against the responsible parties in accordance with legal provisions.

“The case is still classified as a Sudden Death Report (SDR), and the investigation is still in its early stages,” he said.

He further noted that the affected building has been handed back to the owners for their use. Meanwhile, three injured victims are still receiving treatment in the hospital, and one other has been discharged.

In the incident, which occurred at approximately 11:40 am last Monday, one man was killed while nine others were injured. The deceased victim has been identified as Soo Yu Juan, 24, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR). — Bernama