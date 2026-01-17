KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — After years of uncertainty marked by internal dissent, electoral defeat and discomfort over its place in the unity government, Umno’s annual general assembly this week unfolded to a noticeably different mood — one of cautious confidence and growing acceptance that the party must change with the times.

Malay Mail spoke to Umno members across age groups and regions following party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s address, and found the grassroots increasingly receptive to a shift away from race- and religion-centric rhetoric towards economic stability, inclusivity and political pragmatism as the party looks ahead to the next general election.

Che Muhammad Redzuan Jihad, a 26-year-old criminal lawyer and Umno Tumpat division information chief, said Umno cannot afford to rely solely on ethnic and religious sentiment if it wants to remain relevant in today’s political landscape.

He acknowledged Umno’s roots as a Malay-Muslim party but stressed that current realities demand a more balanced approach that prioritises economic development, social harmony and future growth.

Constantly playing racial or religious issues without linking them to tangible progress, he said, would only hold the party back.

He viewed Zahid’s speech as reasonable and timely, noting that while the leadership reaffirmed the party’s commitment to protecting Islam and Malays, it also placed strong emphasis on economic recovery, foreign investment and national stability.

“If religious and racial sentiment is played every day without being balanced with economic development, it becomes unbalanced and meaningless. It’s like letting go of a problem without solving it — something that is ultimately futile.”

“If we only talk about Melayu (Malay) issues, it’s like we’re still living in the early days of independence. For me, that is not moving forward.”

“We need to make the country wealthier and ensure Malays, Chinese and Indians can live in harmony.”

On rhetoric targeting DAP, Che Muhammad Redzuan described it as emotional pressure from the grassroots, arguing that party leadership must instead moderate such sentiments to ensure political stability ahead of the next general election.

He maintained that prolonged political conflict would ultimately harm the economy, which he believes should remain the nation’s top priority.

“The president’s speech was munasabah (reasonable). Yes, we talked about protecting religion and Malays, but at the beginning of the speech, he directly touched on the economy.”

On calls to ‘fight’ DAP, he said, “That kind of statement reflects grassroots pressure, where sentiment sometimes comes before thinking about the economy. Even if we go to war politically, the country will suffer losses. The economy must always be the most important thing.”

Zahid in his speech told Umno delegates that the party had survived and thrived under the current administration despite still facing resistance from certain quarters.

He said if the thinking was still like the past when Umno ruled the government for 50 years, then it was futile, since society and the world has changed.

Youth today don’t care so much for religion and race, placing job and financial security over racial sentiments.

Zahid said Umno has to be the voice for this change and convince the public well that they are the best choice for them.

Malay Mail spoke to Umno veterans to see if they agreed and shared Zahid’s sentiments.

For 60-year-old Noorlina Lina, a 30-year Umno member at Hulu Selangor, said most problems in Umno will always fall on the leaders, but it had never been a Malay-only party, especially with MCA and MIC in Barisan Nasional.

She said Umno has always been open to members voicing their opinion.

“Look at KJ (Khairy Jamaluddin). One time ostracised; now he is back, isn’t he? We’re always open. At times, there must be strictness, order and some semblance of structure or things will crumble.

“That’s why true members of Umno will always support what the president says as we do feel he is looking out for the party. His accepting KJ back shows we are now no more in turmoil like before,” said Noorlina.

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin seen at the wing assembly at WTC Kuala Lumpur January 15, 2026.

As for Mas, she said new members and old members who left the party are also coming back to Umno.

“The few Umno branches we’re aware of including ours at Hulu Selangor are seeing new and old members return. Those who left to PKR or Amanah and PAS feel Umno is getting stronger and is on the right footing.

“Yes, things were chaotic before, losing power, joining unity government may have rubbed people the wrong way and they want stability and confidence. Umno has that now and whatever the president said about moving forward and leaving the old ways behind is on point with how politics and the social construct in Malaysia is heading to,” said the 40-year Umno veteran.

Syaharil Afendy, 51, deputy branch chief from Port Dickson also concurred with Zahid’s sentiments that the struggle and fight for Umno have to change.

“Umno has so many members from young to old, all with different understandings and notions of what is right, wrong, correct or otherwise. The young think differently from the old, but what is constant is the fight for Malay and Muslim rights, that hasn’t eroded despite what people try to say,” he told Malay Mail.

“Anyone who tries to cross the red line (go overboard) we will meet them face-to-face.”

Asked about Umno Youth president Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh, who has been vocal against DAP, he said, “The fight against opposition DAP has always been there though? Hasn’t it? From days before. He is just continuing it.

“Now, if say things go overboard then we can reprimand him, have an honest discussion that’s it. We are not a racist party,” he added.

Shaharil said that when push comes to shove the fact Umno Youth brought some nostalgia when Khairy came back after a few years in the wilderness showed how Umno is willing to change and adapt to times while all wounds eventually will heal, he added.

“As long as we’re all here for the right reasons, changing our outlook, our fight and struggle to fit the times isn’t something members should worry about. That’s why I agree with the president’s remarks.”

A 30-year Umno veteran, Mohammad Salleh Mahmood, 65, said that when it comes to support for the party, he feels the youth are now leading the way and influencing the views of older members.

“It seems better now, the support for Umno, especially in the kampung (village) areas. There’s change there now compared to before when all the promises made at GE15 went unfulfilled.

Umno members wave flags as party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivers his keynote address during the 2025 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre on January 15, 2026.

“So now when you go to these households, you’ll notice the kids telling the parents, ‘Mom, Dad, we need to vote for so and so’, so they’re the best choice for us as compared to in the past when parents would be entrenched in the beliefs and tell the kids what to do.

“It’s happening in Kedah. People are more open to receiving Umno as the youth are the ones who are feeling our strength and power, and there’s a little bit of fear factor where if you don’t vote any which way, you’ll regret it.

“Hence, one of the main things Umno must do is convince them we’re the best choice come the next general election. The way we spread and disseminate information must be accurate, fair and clear.

“Tell the people what we’re trying to do, why change, why the coalition and why it is important to have a stable government and strengthen the economy with a strong government. That’s why overall Umno are on the right track now.

“It feels like we’re all coming together, working together, more accepting of the current political climate and we all want what’s best for the party. Hopefully, we can continue to do better and make Malaysia great,” he added.

The Umno general assembly comes to a close today after five days.