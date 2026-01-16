KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Prime Minister’s Office today announced the distribution of the 2026 monthly Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) will reach 8.1 million recipients with an allocation of RM8 billion, up from 5.4 million recipients and RM5 billion in 2025.

Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, senior press secretary to the prime minister, said the distribution has reached 5 million recipients as of January 9, 2026, including 3.7 million households and 1.3 million elderly individuals without partners.

“From today, January 16, distribution continues to 3.1 million single recipients.

“Overall, the 2026 monthly SARA will involve 8.1 million recipients with an allocation of RM8 billion, an increase from 5.4 million recipients with RM5 billion in 2025,” he said in the announcement.

He then said that last year’s SARA implementation achieved an expenditure rate close to 100 per cent, including in rural areas, demonstrating the effectiveness of the assistance mechanism.

He explained that this year, the number of small retail outlets participating in the programme is set to rise to 10,000 by the end of 2026, compared with over 3,000 in 2025.

“This step not only facilitates recipients but also helps stimulate the local economy and supports small and medium-sized enterprises,” he said.

He also said that the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) Phase 1 for 2026 will begin distribution on January 20, with an allocation of RM1.1 billion expected to benefit five million households and elderly recipients.