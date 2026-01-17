KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The editor of Malaysiakini met with Umno leaders during the party's annual general meeting, issuing an apology for a recent social media mishap.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Muhamad Akmal Saleh in a social media post last night confirmed that Malaysiakini editor RK Anand had personally apologised to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Thursday, January 15.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asryaf Wajdi Dusuki was also present to witness the apology.

While acknowledging Anand’s overtures and thanking him for coming, he warned that just because they had been “lenient” this time that they could “step on us” in future.