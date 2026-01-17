KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail denied that the recent arrest of a journalist was an act of suppression.

Speaking at an event in Kulim today, Saifuddin said, “In principle, we always respect freedom of speech, but that freedom must come with responsibility.”

The journalist in question had made what Saifuddin described as an “inaccurate” comparison between the situation in Palestine and the treatment of the Chinese community in Malaysia.

He noted that the reporter’s statement was also refuted by the foreign politician, George Galloway, who he was questioning at a public lecture titled Gaza Exposes the Complicity of International Actors.

Saifuddin said, “When there is a complaint, the police must consider further action (the first process). The journalist will cooperate in the investigation, provide statements, and the process will proceed as usual.

“ Once the investigation is complete and the investigation papers are handed over to the AGC, further decisions are under their jurisdiction (AGC),” he said.

He further emphasised that the police’s role was as an enforcement agency, not to suppress public freedom, but to ensure the law is upheld.

The journalist, Rex Tan, was arrested late last night, having previously made an apology for his question and had also put in his resignation from his employer Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

FMT had also put out a statement distancing the paper from Tan’s comments and apologising for the incident.