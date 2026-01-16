KOTA KINABALU, Jan 16 — The implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) continues to remain among the top agenda for the Madani Government, said Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had assured that the government would continue to refine matters under MA63 that require resolution.

“The implementation of MA63 is carried out through discussions and negotiations, mainly through the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) chaired by the Prime Minister,” he said in his speech at the Opening of the Legal Year for Sabah and Sarawak 2026 here today.

The event was officiated by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Azizah Nawawi. Also present were Chief Justice of Malaysia Datuk Seri Wan Farid Wan Saleh, Court of Appeal president Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Hashim Hamzah.

Mohd Dusuki said the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) also continues to play an active role in facilitating negotiations between the Federal and Sabah governments regarding the review of the special grant mandated under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

He said other matters undergoing careful review by the Federal Government in consultation with Sabah and Sarawak include the proposal to increase the number of Parliamentary seats allocated to representatives from Sabah and Sarawak.

“Also under review is the empowerment of State authority in matters related to scheduled waste management, which are currently regulated under the Environmental Quality Act 1974,” he said.

He noted that implementing these matters requires extensive and meticulous deliberation, particularly where amendments to the Federal Constitution and related legislation are required.

The Attorney-General also assured that the AGC has the solemn responsibility of ensuring that all proposed legal reforms are consistent with the Federal Constitution and faithfully reflect the aspirations enshrined in MA63.

Looking ahead, he said matters under active discussion also include the appointment of Judicial Commissioners in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the ongoing efforts towards the realisation of Borneonisation.

“The Madani Government remains firmly committed to advancing the legitimate aspirations of Sabah and Sarawak, while ensuring that the unity and integrity of the Federation remain intact,” he added.

Touching on national sovereignty, Mohd Dusuki said the government has achieved significant victories in its fight against baseless claims by the purported heirs of the Sultan of Sulu in jurisdictions including Spain, France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

He highlighted the conviction of rogue arbitrator Gonzalo Stampa in Spain on Oct 8, 2025, who was sentenced to imprisonment for disregarding Spanish court orders.

“Most recently, in France, on Dec 9, 2025, the French Court of Appeal annulled the Final Award issued by Stampa on Feb 28, 2022, as the Court found that there is no valid arbitration agreement binding on Malaysia,” he said.

Mohd Dusuki affirmed that the AGC will continue its commitment to defend Malaysia’s sovereignty, immunity and national interests against any baseless claims by any individuals or entities. — Bernama