PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance for the single category, which began to be disbursed today, is relevant and provides direct benefits to a large and significant segment of the population, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA).

In a statement yesterday, MOHA said records from the National Registration Department (JPN) showed that a large proportion of Malaysia’s adult population fell under the category.

“This assistance is channelled to help single individuals, especially youths, who are affected by the rising cost of living, whether they are just starting their careers, self-employed or earning low incomes,” the statement said.

MOHA said the initiative demonstrated the Madani Government’s concern in listening to the people’s concerns and acting inclusively and humanely.

MOHA also advised recipients to manage the assistance received prudently, prioritising basic needs such as food, healthcare and daily necessities, and to avoid wastage.

“This assistance is hoped to serve as temporary support that provides space for the people to continue striving, be self-reliant and build a more stable future,” the statement said.

MOHA said it would continue to support the implementation of Madani Government policies and initiatives that were based on compassion, social justice and the well-being of the people, while ensuring that aid delivery was carried out transparently.

According to MOHA, the Madani Government believes that the well-being of the people is the foundation of national stability and security, and this commitment will continue to be strengthened for a more prosperous and resilient Malaysia.

A total of 3.1 million single individuals aged between 21 and 59 are eligible to receive Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) under the Single Category of up to RM100 per month under the SARA programme, which is channelled through MyKad. — Bernama