KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Umno’s next party election will only be held after the upcoming 16th general election, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today, ruling out polls being conducted this year.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 Umno General Assembly here, Zahid said the timing of the party polls is governed by provisions in Umno’s constitution, which were amended to allow elections to be held within a specific timeframe.

“Let us wait until after the general election. We have a period of 18 months. The Umno constitution has been amended,” he said.

Zahid was responding to questions on whether Umno would proceed with its internal elections in March this year, including whether the party’s two top posts would be contested.

Asked if the positions of president and deputy president would be opened for contest, Zahid reiterated that the matter would only be addressed once the party election is held after the general election.

“Let us wait until after the general election,” he said.

Umno last held its party polls in 2023, during which Zahid retained the presidency unopposed, while Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also returned unopposed as deputy president.

Under the amended constitution, Umno’s Supreme Council may now postpone party elections for up to 18 months after the end of a full three-year term, or six months after a general election — whichever is later.

The move is intended to prevent internal divisions during election periods and allow the party to focus on preparations for the next general election.

The next general election must be held by February 2028.