KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The country’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah kept the Malaysian flag flying at the 2026 India Open after defeating Taiwan’s Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En Tzu in their quarterfinal clash in New Delhi here today.

The tournament’s second seeds made short work of Pei Shan-En Tzu, winning 21-16, 21-10 in a match that lasted just 33 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. Pearly-Thinaah will face Japanese duo Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto in the semifinals tomorrow.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik also advanced to the semifinals after overcoming Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po Hsuan 21-19, 21-14 in straight sets.

The world number two pair is expected to meet either Taiwan’s Liu Kuang Heng-Yang Po Han or Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa-Kyohei Yamashita in tomorrow’s semifinal.

In the mixed doubles category, national pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai were defeated by the tournament’s top seeds, Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping of China, in a close 19-21, 21-19, 18-21 battle. — Bernama