KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng Mei Sze had to get creative after having to cancel a press conference as she was due to give birth.

She posted a video on her social media from her hospital bed with the caption: “Apologies for my appearance, timing wasn’t on our side today.”

Ng had originally planned a press conference for today on efforts to ease congestion in SS15, but her baby’s imminent arrival forced a pivot to video.

She said, “Originally I intended to do a press conference tomorrow about this but my baby had other plans.”

The Subang rep explained that in just a few hours she would be in the operating theatre for an emergency caesarean.

Ng then announced that e-scooter firm Beam would be bringing in e-scooters as part of what she called the “sandbox micro mobility” initiative.

She acknowledged the ongoing issue with congestion and limited parking spots in SS15 and stated that efforts to smoothen traffic have been ongoing since 2023.

Before the e-scooters, there have been other measures taken including building a multi-storey parking lot, two-hour parking limits and bicycle lanes in SS15 and SS16, with plans for expanding the lanes to SS14 and SS18, with the goal to eventually expanding them to connect SS19 to SS12.

Ng further stated her hope that this multi-prong approach would help in easing congestion while also providing greener, more people-centric alternative modes of transport for Subang residents.