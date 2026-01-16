KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) is seeking further information and clarification on the directive to temporarily shelve the procurement decisions involving the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said they will also examine implementation details in line with existing governance frameworks, financial regulations and legal requirements.

He said MINDEF acknowledges Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s instruction to shelve procurement decisions linked to corruption issues.

“In reviewing this matter, MINDEF must give serious consideration to ensuring that the nation’s defence readiness and operational continuity are preserved and not compromised,” he said in a statement posted on X.

Mohamed Khaled said the ministry will also conduct an in-depth assessment of the decision’s implications on ongoing procurement, including existing contracts, taking into account contractual obligations, current operational needs and overall national security interests.

“As announced earlier this week, MINDEF is also reviewing measures to improve procurement processes to strengthen governance and prevent future leakages,” he said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister ordered that all MAF and PDRM procurement decisions linked to corruption are temporarily shelved pending full compliance with procurement procedures.

He said the government, through the relevant ministries, will review and restructure all procurement processes to ensure transparency in the existing system. — Bernama