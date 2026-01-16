KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Police have arrested four Iranian nationals, including a woman, suspected of being members of ‘geng pukau’ (hypnosis gang) involved in robbery and theft cases that resulted in losses exceeding RM30,000, following a raid at a condominium on Jalan Ampang on Monday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the suspects, aged between 18 and 35, are related, with two of them being siblings, while the other two are also family members.

During the raid, police also seized cash and jewellery believed to belong to the victims and suspects.

“Initial investigations found that the suspects typically engaged victims in conversation, including on foreign currency matters, before the victims were believed to suddenly become disoriented.

“The suspects, who target both foreign tourists and local residents, would then flee with the victims’ cash or valuables,” he said in a press conference at the Cheras district police rank conferment and handover of duties ceremony at the Cheras district police headquarters here today.

Fadil said four police reports have been lodged in connection with the gang, involving estimated losses of more than RM30,000, with the latest case reported on Jan 9 involving a Sri Lankan national.

The suspects are currently in remand and are expected to be charged next week. The case is being investigated under Sections 379 and 395 of the Penal Code. — Bernama