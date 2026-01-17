NEW DELHI, Jan 17 — Malaysia’s India Open campaign now hinges on just two pairs after men’s doubles duo Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun bowed out in the quarter-finals yesterday.

The world No 6 pair were defeated 15-21, 21-15, 19-21 by China’s 2024 Paris Olympics silver medallist pair Liang Weikeng-Wang Chang at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here.

The defeat extended Wei Chong-Kai Wun’s losing streak against the Chinese duo to six matches, leaving them still searching for a maiden victory.

All eyes now shift to Malaysia’s other top-ranked doubles pairs, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, who remain in contention for the Super 750 title.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will attempt to defend the men’s doubles crown last claimed by Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani.

Pearly-Thinaah are aiming to make history by becoming the first Malaysian women’s pair to lift the India Open trophy.