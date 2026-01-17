KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — A 38‑year‑old man died after two men on a motorcycle opened fire on him at a car wash in Jalan Besar Permatang Keling, Nibong Tebal on Wednesday night.

According to the New Straits Times, the pair rode up to the victim at about 10.20pm before discharging multiple shots at close range.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said investigators are treating the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The victim was first taken to Parit Buntar Hospital in Perak and later moved to Taiping Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the offence carries either the death penalty or a prison term of between 30 and 40 years, along with at least 12 strokes of the cane if the death sentence is not applied.