KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said improvements to the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance, which began today, were formulated with full commitment to ensure that the people can meet their basic needs in a more orderly, targeted and continuous manner.

Anwar, in a Facebook post last night, said the move is in line with the Madani Government’s determination to ease the cost-of-living burden currently faced by the people, with a total of 3.1 singles also receiving the SARA aid credited through MyKad.

The initiative, he said, is not merely about cash assistance, but about breathing new life into the local economy through the participation of small shops in the SARA network.

“The participation of small shops in the SARA network is expanded to 10,000 premises nationwide, so that the country’s wealth is not confined centrally but flows back to small traders in cities, towns and villages,” he said.

Anwar said the Madani Government will continue to ensure no one is marginalised or left behind in efforts to meet their basic daily needs.

“This is the Madani spirit, that is, we jointly step forward to build the country’s future based on justice, peace and prosperity for all, in line with the aspirations of the Madani Economy Framework,” he said.

The SARA aid for singles is being disbursed from today, with those eligible receiving up to RM100 per month, credited to their MyKad. It can be used to purchase essentials at registered supermarkets.

At the same time, the disbursement of the 2026 monthly SARA aid, which began on Jan 9, involves five million recipients, comprising 3.7 million households and 1.3 million senior citizens without spouses, while disbursements to the 3.1 million single individuals began today.

Overall, the 2026 monthly SARA programme involves 8.1 million recipients, with an allocation of RM8 billion, up from 5.4 million recipients and RM5 billion in 2025. — Bernama