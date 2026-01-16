BEKASI (West Java), Jan 16 — Indonesia’s Quarantine Agency (Barantin) has intensified monitoring efforts to prevent the entry of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a highly contagious viral disease affecting goats and sheep, into the country, reported ANTARA News Agency.

Barantin head Sahat Manaor Panggabean said on Thursday that the agency is closely monitoring the movement of the virus, which can spread through direct contact, contaminated feed, and airborne transmission.

Originating in Africa, PPR has spread across Asia and was recently detected in Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam and Thailand.

“From past experience, diseases from the peninsula region often reach our territory quickly. This is a serious concern for us,” Panggabean noted.

The virus poses a severe threat to livestock, with mortality rates of up to 100 per cent in infected animals.

Authorities have urged travellers, particularly those arriving from the peninsula region, not to bring goats, sheep, or related meat products into Indonesia.

Barantin has also warned transport operators, particularly ships entering through Aceh, North Sumatra, and Riau, not to carry livestock or their derivatives illegally.

While PPR is not transmissible to humans, Panggabean stressed that it could devastate goat and sheep populations.

Indonesia currently lacks a PPR vaccine, as the disease has not yet been detected domestically.

Barantin Deputy for Animal Quarantine Sriyanto added that the virus was last reported in Vietnam in November 2025 and has since spread to other countries. — Bernama-Antara