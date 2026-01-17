KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Police confirmed the arrest of a journalist over remarks made during a public forum.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said in a statement that the journalist is being investigated under Section 4(1) under the Sedition Act, Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“A local 30-year-old man was detained by a police squad in USJT on 17 January 2026 around 12 midnight to aid investigations,” the statement read.

The police further emphasised that firm and uncompromising action will be taken against any individual believed to incite sedition or hostility within society.

“A thorough investigation will be conducted in accordance with existing legal provisions,” said the police.

The public is also advised to always be prudent and responsible when making any statements or sharing content in public spaces or on social media.