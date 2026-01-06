PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — The Home Ministry (KDN) will implement MyDigital ID as a sole sign-on platform for Malaysians accessing the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) mobile application beginning Jan 15.

In a statement today, the ministry said that foreign travellers will continue to use the existing login method for the MyNIISe application without any changes.

It said that the implementation of MyDigital ID as a single sign-on system is part of the NIISe initiative, which aims to verify user identities accurately and securely through the National Registration Department database, without storing users’ personal data.

“This approach enhances the security of digital transactions while improving user experience through a single login, eliminating the need to remember multiple passwords.

The ministry also encouraged Malaysians aged 18 and above to download and register the MyDigital ID application, available on the Apple App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery, before using MyNIISe.

The MyNIISe application was introduced on September 22 last year at the Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor Bahru, Johor, and will be expanded in stages to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2, as well as to Bayan Lepas, Kuching, and Kota Kinabalu airports.

As of Dec 30, MyNIISe recorded 599,967 downloads and 287,258 registered users.

The ministry said the implementation of MyDigital ID in MyNIISe reflects the Madani Government’s ongoing commitment to modernising public services through secure, efficient and people-centric digitalisation, aimed at enhancing user confidence and convenience in immigration-related matters. — Bernama