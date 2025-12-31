MELAKA, Dec 31 — An army corporal from the Special Warfare Training Centre (PULPAK), Sungai Udang, here, was injured during a parachute training exercise at Padang Encore, Klebang last Sunday (December 28).

In a statement yesterday, the Malaysian Army (TDM) said that Corporal Syed Mohd Azayuzil Afifi Syed Mohd Aziz, 32, remained in stable condition and was under intensive treatment and further monitoring at Hospital Besar Melaka.

It said that the incident occurred at about 6.40pm, during the fifth free-fall jump as part of preparations for the TDM 60th Anniversary Show.

Initial investigations found that a sudden change in wind direction during the final phase of landing caused the army member to make a hard landing.

“Medical officers at the scene provided immediate emergency treatment before the soldier was rushed to hospital,” said the statement.

TDM said the welfare of Syed Mohd Azayuzil Afifi and his family remained its priority and that all necessary assistance and support would be extended throughout the recovery period.

It added that a board of inquiry had been established to determine the detailed cause of the incident and to improve safety procedures during training.

“Further developments will be announced from time to time, and the public is urged to pray for the soldier’s speedy recovery and refrain from speculation that could cause public concern,” said TDM.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said in a Facebook post that he had visited Syed Mohd Azayuzil Afifi at Melaka Hospital yesterday evening.

He said the army corporal sustained a fractured right rib and a neck injury during the training exercise.

“May he be granted a speedy recovery, and may all necessary treatment arrangements be facilitated. Thank you for your sacrifices and devotion to duty for the country,” he said.

Earlier, a seven-second video circulating on social media showed the soldier making a hard landing during a military parachute training jump at Padang Encore, Klebang. — Bernama