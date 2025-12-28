KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A pregnant cow was killed in what is believed to be a tiger attack at a rubber plantation in Ulu Sungai Kasah near Kampung Bantal Seberang, Hulu Tembeling in Jerantut heightening fears over repeated encounters with the wild animal in the area.

According to national daily Berita Harian, the owner, Mohd Iz-Zuddin Khalid, 67, said he discovered the carcass at about 11am yesterday while feeding his cattle, after noticing one of his seven cows was missing.

The animal was later found dead with bite wounds to the neck and hips and multiple claw marks.

“This is the second cow I’ve lost to a tiger,” he said, adding that a two-year-old bull was killed in a similar attack at the end of October.

The latest loss, he said, was particularly distressing as the cow was heavily pregnant and due to give birth within days.

Sightings of a tiger in Hulu Tembeling have fuelled anxiety among more than 300 residents across several villages, including Kampung Membatu and Kampung Seberang Bantal.

A video of a tiger roaming near Kampung Membatu went viral on November 22, with another sighting reported on December 8 in the same area.

Mohd Iz-Zuddin said the attacks have caused him losses of more than RM6,500 and left nearly 30 rubber tappers afraid to enter plantations near the sighting locations.

The latest incident has been reported to an NGO, which has installed cameras and traps at the site, leaving the carcass as bait.

Residents have also lodged a report with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action.