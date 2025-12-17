SEREMBAN, Dec 17 — A 17-year-old boy changed his plea to guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here on a charge of dangerous driving, which caused the death of three individuals last March.

Magistrate Nurul Azuin Mohd Talhah set February 25 to hear the facts of the case and the boy’s probationary report before sentencing the teenager.

The teenager was charged with dangerously driving a Honda Jazz, causing the death of Muhammad Aidil Ramdan Abdullah, 15, Muhammad Aswari Lotpi, 16, and Aisar Azim Abdullah, 17, at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 at 8.30pm on March 6 this year.

The charge, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides a prison sentence of between five and 10 years and a minimum fine of RM20,000 and not more than RM50,000, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor P. Rubini appeared for the prosecution, while the teenager was represented by lawyer Arif Azmi. — Bernama