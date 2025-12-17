KOTA KINABALU, Dec 17 — Sabah recorded investments totalling RM7.54 billion in the manufacturing sector as of the third quarter of this year, said Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Ewon Benedick.

The State Minister of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Transport said Sabah achieved the sixth highest investment value among the states in Malaysia during the nine-month period.

“In line with the agenda to position Sabah as a leading investment destination in the country, my ministry will remain committed and determined to attract more high-impact investments, as well as to coordinate and facilitate these investments,” he said when winding up the debate on the Sabah Supply Bill 2026 at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Ewon said the development of the industrial sector through the inflow of investments into the state is among the main drivers of Sabah’s economic growth.

“This not only strengthens economic competitiveness but also supports sustainable economic growth, expands employment opportunities, and enhances the well-being of the people in this state,” he said.

According to Ewon, the total allocation of RM105.67 million for supply expenditure and RM88.36 million for development spending under the 2026 state budget reflects the industrial, entrepreneurship and transport sectors being among the main pillars of the state’s economic development.

He said RM43.53 million of the total is for implementing infrastructure development as well as utility projects at Sabah’s industrial parks, involving the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), the Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) Lahad Datu, and the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP), to attract investment opportunities to Sabah.

In the continuous efforts to enhance the economy across all districts in Sabah, Ewon said, the Sabah Economic Development Corporation has received an allocation of RM16.90 million for existing projects involving the construction of shophouses and business premises.

“The ministry has also been allocated RM5 million to coordinate the State Entrepreneurship Programme, a new programme created as a central coordinating hub for all entrepreneurship-related programmes under a single implementing ministry to ensure more systematic and effective management,” he said.

To ensure that Sabah’s railway services remain relevant and competitive, Ewon said an allocation of RM18.19 million has been channelled to the Sabah State Railway Department, while RM4.75 million has been allocated to the Sabah Ports and Harbours Department to strengthen port infrastructure as a catalyst for the state’s economic growth.

His ministry also expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the provision of grant allocation totalling RM145.78 million through the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, which had previously been received in the form of federal loans and federal reimbursements.

“Of that amount, RM37.40 million has been allocated for 2026 for industrial parks, namely KKIP, POIC Lahad Datu and SOGIP, to implement infrastructure and utility projects.

“The continued initiatives, commitment and dedication of the Sabah and Federal governments reflect our strong relations and joint efforts in strengthening and developing the industrial sector in the state in a holistic and sustainable manner.

“It is believed that this concerted effort will not only enhance the state’s economic competitiveness but also create more job opportunities and drive prosperity for the people of Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ewon said the Buy Sabah-Made Products Campaign will also be continued next year through the implementation of SME Entrepreneur Carnivals in several districts to explore new market opportunities, increase sales revenue, and conduct business matching with local supermarkets. — Bernama