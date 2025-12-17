PUTRAJAYA, Dec 17 — An Islamic approach grounded in rahmah (mercy), inclusivity and progressiveness will form the foundation of the nation’s religious affairs administration, in line with the role of religion as an important component in societal and national development.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, had conveyed tausiyah and messages to him and his deputy, Senator Marhamah Rosli, urging them to discharge their responsibilities to the best of their ability in the interest of the nation.

Zulkifli said the effort was not merely aimed at strengthening Islamic outreach, but also at presenting an image of Islam that brings compassion to all segments of society.

“At the same time, we want to show everyone that Islam is rahmah, that Islam brings mercy to all, not only to Muslims but to everyone, lil ‘alamin,” the newly appointed minister told reporters here today.

Commenting on the initial direction of his administration, he stressed that religious affairs play a significant role in society and in the overall development of the nation.

According to him, the image of Islam to be highlighted is one that is peaceful, moderate and embraces diversity within Malaysia’s plural society.

“What we want to project is an image of Islam that is rahmah, inclusive and peaceful, guided by maqasid syariah and wasatiyah, that celebrates diversity and, at the same time, is progressive,” he said.

He added that such an approach is important in presenting Islam as a beautiful religion that benefits all Malaysians regardless of background.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said Malaysia is on a strong footing in the halal industry, with an impressive record of international recognition.

“In fact, we already have a very strong track record. Our country has been recognised as among the best in the world. We have recognised more than 92 halal bodies worldwide from 47 countries,” he said.

According to him, the achievement demonstrates Malaysia’s strong standing, but continuous efforts are needed to ensure the country remains at the forefront globally.

On his appointment and the trust placed in him, Zulkifli stressed that the responsibility must be carried out with sincerity and commitment.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the prime minister and other leaders for choosing the two of us to lead religious affairs,” he said.

Earlier, Zulkifli and Marhamah clocked in at the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) at 12.20pm. — Bernama